Data: Census Bureau; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

The disparity in poverty rates between Iowa's Latino residents and the state's residents overall is shrinking, per the latest census data.

Details: Nearly 15% of Iowa's Latino residents were living in poverty last year compared to 11% of Iowa's residents overall, per the latest census data.

That's compared to 19% of Latino residents and 11% of all statewide residents in 2021, and 26% of Latino residents and 11% of all residents in 2005.

The big picture: The percentage of U.S. Latinos living in poverty has dropped significantly in the last decade, but is still well above the national average for all groups, Axios' Russell Contreras and Alice Feng report.

Latinos comprise 19% of the population and are set to be a plurality of the country's population by midcentury. Failure to address systemic economic inequalities may threaten the nation's economic future.

Zoom in: Iowa's Latino population is younger, faster-growing and more likely to work compared to the rest of the state's, according to a report analyzing census data.

By the numbers: The state's median age for Latinos in 2022 was 25 — significantly younger than the rest of the state at 39, according to the report.

8.2% of the state's Latino population was under 5 years old.

75% of Latinos 16 and older are in the labor force compared to 66% statewide.

By 2060, the Latino population is projected to reach nearly 518K people — 14% of Iowa's makeup.

What they're saying: Addressing poverty is one of the most pressing issues facing Hispanics in the U.S., says José Jurado Vadillo, a research economist at the Seidman Institute, Arizona State University.

Better access to credit and quality education would help reduce Latino poverty, Vadillo adds.

