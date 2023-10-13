Des Moines' weekend planner: Oct. 13-Oct 15

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Des Moines Public Library's mascot makes an appearance during last year's storytelling and food festival. Photo: Courtesy of DMPL

Friday

🏰 Get some ideas for your palace during the Iowa Home Expo at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Noon to 6pm Friday; 10am-5pm Saturday and 11am-4pm Sunday. Free!

🦊 Party with the animals during Halloween Zoo Brew with music from Funkytown, Inc. at Blank Park Zoo, 5:30-8:30pm.

Tickets: $10.

Saturday

The Des Moines Public Library is hosting its "Community Table: Storytelling & Local Food Festival" from 10:30am-7pm Saturday at Franklin Avenue Library.

Free!

📰 Relive the past: The State Historical Building of Iowa fully reopens after more than five years of renovations with special tours, new exhibits and activities from 9am-3pm.

Free!

🍻 Drink and ogle Drake neighborhood's architecture with a guided pub crawl. Tours start at University Library Café, 1-4:30pm.

Tickets: $40.

⚰️ Attend a joyous Victorian funeral at Living History Farms, 1pm.

Tickets include admission to the museum, $12-19.

Sunday

🏆 Join the DSM Curling Club at MidAmerican Energy Company RexPlex in WDM. The league's first games of the season start at 7:45pm.

Cost: $25/night or $200 for all eight weeks.

🏃‍♀️Party with the runners at IMT Des Moines Marathon's Race Expo, 3-8pm Friday and 10am-6pm Saturday at Cowles Commons.