Des Moines' weekend planner: Oct. 13-Oct 15
Friday
🏰 Get some ideas for your palace during the Iowa Home Expo at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.
- Noon to 6pm Friday; 10am-5pm Saturday and 11am-4pm Sunday. Free!
🦊 Party with the animals during Halloween Zoo Brew with music from Funkytown, Inc. at Blank Park Zoo, 5:30-8:30pm.
- Tickets: $10.
Saturday
The Des Moines Public Library is hosting its "Community Table: Storytelling & Local Food Festival" from 10:30am-7pm Saturday at Franklin Avenue Library.
- Free!
📰 Relive the past: The State Historical Building of Iowa fully reopens after more than five years of renovations with special tours, new exhibits and activities from 9am-3pm.
- Free!
🍻 Drink and ogle Drake neighborhood's architecture with a guided pub crawl. Tours start at University Library Café, 1-4:30pm.
- Tickets: $40.
⚰️ Attend a joyous Victorian funeral at Living History Farms, 1pm.
- Tickets include admission to the museum, $12-19.
Sunday
🏆 Join the DSM Curling Club at MidAmerican Energy Company RexPlex in WDM. The league's first games of the season start at 7:45pm.
- Cost: $25/night or $200 for all eight weeks.
🏃♀️Party with the runners at IMT Des Moines Marathon's Race Expo, 3-8pm Friday and 10am-6pm Saturday at Cowles Commons.
- Races start along Court Avenue in downtown between 8-8:30am with a kids run at noon.
