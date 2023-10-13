34 mins ago - Things to Do

Des Moines' weekend planner: Oct. 13-Oct 15

Jason Clayworth

The Des Moines Public Library's mascot makes an appearance during last year's storytelling and food festival. Photo: Courtesy of DMPL

Friday

🏰 Get some ideas for your palace during the Iowa Home Expo at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

  • Noon to 6pm Friday; 10am-5pm Saturday and 11am-4pm Sunday. Free!

🦊 Party with the animals during Halloween Zoo Brew with music from Funkytown, Inc. at Blank Park Zoo, 5:30-8:30pm.

  • Tickets: $10.

Saturday

The Des Moines Public Library is hosting its "Community Table: Storytelling & Local Food Festival" from 10:30am-7pm Saturday at Franklin Avenue Library.

  • Free!

📰 Relive the past: The State Historical Building of Iowa fully reopens after more than five years of renovations with special tours, new exhibits and activities from 9am-3pm.

  • Free!

🍻 Drink and ogle Drake neighborhood's architecture with a guided pub crawl. Tours start at University Library Café, 1-4:30pm.

  • Tickets: $40.

⚰️ Attend a joyous Victorian funeral at Living History Farms, 1pm.

  • Tickets include admission to the museum, $12-19.

Sunday

🏆 Join the DSM Curling Club at MidAmerican Energy Company RexPlex in WDM. The league's first games of the season start at 7:45pm.

  • Cost: $25/night or $200 for all eight weeks.

🏃‍♀️Party with the runners at IMT Des Moines Marathon's Race Expo, 3-8pm Friday and 10am-6pm Saturday at Cowles Commons.

  • Races start along Court Avenue in downtown between 8-8:30am with a kids run at noon.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more