Des Moines to pierce its debt ceiling

Des Moines will break its self-imposed debt limit under a resolution unanimously approved by the City Council during a special meeting last week.

An exception was necessary for a $40+ million plan to buy and customize a former Nationwide building and parking garage for city offices.

Why it matters: The limit has been in place for decades to keep the city's finances in check, resulting in DSM getting discounted rates for borrowing money because of its high credit ranking.

Catch up fast: DSM has planned to build a new administration annex and police station for years — projects that would cumulatively cost more than $135 million.

The City Council agreed to shelve the new construction projects last year to instead purchase Nationwide's downtown building at 1200 Locust St.

The new plan saves money and will consolidate most city offices to one site, officials have said.

Meanwhile, DSM has roughly $600M of debt and was only about $40 million under its self-imposed restriction, city finance director Nick Schaul , told the council in June.

State of play: The city is paying off roughly $50M of debt during the current fiscal year that ends in June 2024 but then also approved taking out nearly $70M more last week.

The council then agreed to exceed its policy to make room for debt associated with the Nationwide project.

Zoom in: Exceeding the limit is likely only for a few months because the city is already implementing plans to pay debt sooner and borrow less in the future, city manager Scott Sanders told the council last week.

DSM is still projected to be almost $100 million under its debt capacity in the year ending in June 2025, Schaul said during the meeting.

The big picture: Iowa's city governments increased their debts by almost 13% between 2020 and last year, from $17.9B to almost $20.2B, according to the state treasurer.