Des Moines' new apartment construction regains ground

Data: RentCafe; Note: Includes buildings with 50 or more units; Table: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Roughly 1,218 new apartment units are expected to be built in the Des Moines metro this year — nearly five times more than in 2022, according to a new report by RentCafe.

Why it matters: A national housing shortage has contributed to the rising cost of both renting and buying.

U.S. apartment construction is on track to hit a record high this year, Axios' Sami Sparber reports.

Of note: RentCafe's analysis examines larger projects — those with 50 or more units.

What they're saying: Counting multifamily construction can be tricky depending on what is included, Matt Weller, director of development for Hubbell Realty, tells Axios.

The CBRE Multifamily Market Report from the first half of 2023 — which counts all sizes of projects — estimates 1,829 new apartment units this year, an 82% increase from 2022.

Yes, but: This year's estimates from CBRE are still far below the 2,300+ annual average between 2016 and 2019, prior to the pandemic.

The bottom line: Both reports indicate growth in apartment construction this year, but the rates still lag behind pre-pandemic levels.

What's next: Many of this year's developments were benefited by construction loans finalized before interest rates surged, Weller said.