Animal abuse would trigger domestic violence reviews in Iowa initiative

Animal abuse cases would trigger reviews for domestic violence under an initiative being pursued by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL).

Why it matters: Research shows a strong correlation between a person who abuses an animal and their likelihood of committing violence against people.

Coordinated responses with law enforcement and social service agencies could save both human and pet lives, Joe Stafford, ARL's director of animal services, tells Axios.

What's happening: The ARL is now working with the National Link Coalition — a North Carolina-based anti-violence advocacy group — to bring local animal welfare and human services groups together to cross-report and more broadly investigate cases for other types of abuse.

Much of the work would focus on prevention and intervention, using techniques like asking questions about animals in social service case assessments to determine patterns of violence.

Of note: The ARL already works closely with law enforcement but there are often missed opportunities for collaboration with other groups that can help identify and break cycles of violence, Stafford said.

State of play: Links between animal abuse and violence against people have been documented for decades in studies cited by organizations like the FBI and American Humane.

Yet groups like child protection workers and animal control officers are rarely required to cross-report incidents of animal cruelty, according to the Animal Legal Defense Fund.

Zoom in: Stafford, who previously worked with a special response team in Colorado to reduce domestic assault and animal cruelty, tells Axios the program will take years to fully develop.

What's next: Meetings with groups willing to partner with the ARL will be ongoing in coming months to create a plan.