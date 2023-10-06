Des Moines weekend plans: Oct. 6-8

Share on email (opens in new window)

Friday

🧻 Donate to the "Pack the Patrol Car" event, a drive for personal supplies that will be donated to the WDM Human Services Personal Pantry. From 7am-7pm at the WDM PD.

🎨 Support local artists in a "growth and recovery" exhibition that includes work from nearly three dozen Iowans with mental illness or disabilities.

At Mainframe Studios from 5-8pm. Free!

🍁 Attend the Windsor Heights Fall Fest at Colby Park. Friday includes free pizza and "Hocus Pocus" at 6:15pm, while Saturday has a 5k run, petting zoo, live music, food trucks and a fireworks finale, 8am-7:30pm.

Free admission for most events!

🙀 Get scared by the opening of "Barnum Circus of Freaks." Every Friday and Saturday this month from 7:30pm-11pm at a warehouse at 97 Indiana Ave.

Tickets: $25-$45.

Saturday

🤤 Chow down, drink some beer and listen to live music at the Worldwide Food Truck Tour, noon-10pm on the Court Avenue Bridge.

Tickets: $5-$25.

🛒 Go bargain hunting at the Iowa State Fair Flea Market, 9am-4pm Saturday and 9am-3pm Sunday. Free admission!

Sunday

🌾 Celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day and volunteer to collect native seeds for ongoing prairie restoration work at Chichaqua Wildlife Area in Maxwell, 2-5pm.