The Best Thing Linh Ate: Vegan quesadilla
Regular readers know by now that I am not vegan or vegetarian.
Yes, but: This quesadilla from Reyes Tamales has turned me into a believer.
What it is: The vegan "pork" al pastor quesadilla is made with corn tortillas, shredded vegan cheese, Impossible Pork, pickled onion and cilantro.
- It's also topped with in house-made green and red sauces.
What makes it great: I am now a believer that quesadillas should be made with fresh corn tortillas. It added a nutty and sweet taste.
- The soy al pastor was flavorful and tasted similar to chorizo, but with less oil and grease.
Where to find it: I ate this during a vegan market event that Reyes Tamales was attending.
- Follow on Facebook to check out their schedule.
