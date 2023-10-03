Share on email (opens in new window)

Regular readers know by now that I am not vegan or vegetarian.

Yes, but: This quesadilla from Reyes Tamales has turned me into a believer.

What it is: The vegan "pork" al pastor quesadilla is made with corn tortillas, shredded vegan cheese, Impossible Pork, pickled onion and cilantro.

It's also topped with in house-made green and red sauces.

What makes it great: I am now a believer that quesadillas should be made with fresh corn tortillas. It added a nutty and sweet taste.

The soy al pastor was flavorful and tasted similar to chorizo, but with less oil and grease.

Where to find it: I ate this during a vegan market event that Reyes Tamales was attending.