Iowa's impending federal government shutdown pain
The impending federal government shutdown could impact services and pay for thousands of Iowans as soon as Sunday.
Driving the news: Congress' deadline to fund the government is Saturday.
- Shutdown odds grew yesterday as the House and Senate advanced separate spending plans, Reuters reports.
The big picture: Federal functions deemed non-essential could be suspended, potentially affecting health programs and food assistance, Axios' Sareen Habeshian writes.
- Paychecks would be paused for all federal employees whether they're deemed essential or not.
Zoom in: Roughly 18,000 Iowans are employed by the federal government, according to August data from Iowa Workforce Development.
- Hundreds of thousands of state residents rely on federal programs that would be affected.
Zoom out: Mail delivery, social security payments and health care for veterans and Medicare and Medicaid recipients will continue nationally.
- Commercial air travel will also continue, though TSA and air traffic controllers will be working without pay, which could lead to staffing issues.
Yes, but: The Small Business Administration, the Federal Housing Administration, Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Agriculture will stop processing some new loans, per a memo from the Democratic Policy and Communications Caucus.
- SNAP funding will continue at least through October, but a federal program that offers food aid and other services to low-income mothers would be reduced immediately.
What we're watching: A shutdown could have particularly harsh consequences in Iowa because it's a crucial time of year for farmers getting paid through some government programs, per KCRG.
Of note: If a shutdown occurs, it's likely to be significant in duration, according to a memo this month from Neil Bradley, an executive of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
- Delays in processing things like passport and firearms applications have microeconomic impacts that sometimes go unrecognized, Bradley wrote.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.