Iowa's impending federal government shutdown pain

The impending federal government shutdown could impact services and pay for thousands of Iowans as soon as Sunday.

Driving the news: Congress' deadline to fund the government is Saturday.

Shutdown odds grew yesterday as the House and Senate advanced separate spending plans, Reuters reports.

The big picture: Federal functions deemed non-essential could be suspended, potentially affecting health programs and food assistance, Axios' Sareen Habeshian writes.

Paychecks would be paused for all federal employees whether they're deemed essential or not.

Zoom in: Roughly 18,000 Iowans are employed by the federal government, according to August data from Iowa Workforce Development.

Hundreds of thousands of state residents rely on federal programs that would be affected.

Zoom out: Mail delivery, social security payments and health care for veterans and Medicare and Medicaid recipients will continue nationally.

Commercial air travel will also continue, though TSA and air traffic controllers will be working without pay, which could lead to staffing issues.

Yes, but: The Small Business Administration, the Federal Housing Administration, Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Agriculture will stop processing some new loans, per a memo from the Democratic Policy and Communications Caucus.

SNAP funding will continue at least through October, but a federal program that offers food aid and other services to low-income mothers would be reduced immediately.

What we're watching: A shutdown could have particularly harsh consequences in Iowa because it's a crucial time of year for farmers getting paid through some government programs, per KCRG.

Of note: If a shutdown occurs, it's likely to be significant in duration, according to a memo this month from Neil Bradley, an executive of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.