Des Moines weekend plans: Sept. 29-Oct. 1
Friday
🎉 Cheer athletes in the Special Olympics Fall Classic at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex in WDM.
- Spectator events start at 9am Friday and Saturday. Free!
🎞 Watch finalists in this year's Manhattan Short Film Festival at the Des Moines Art Center.
- Starting at 6pm, Friday and 1:30pm Saturday and Sunday. Free with registration!
Saturday
🌲 Volunteer to plant trees along South Grand Prairie Parkway in WDM, 8:30-11am at the intersection with Booneville Road.
🍻 Sip some Iowa beers at the 2023 Oktoberfest Party, noon-7pm at Confluence Brewing Company in DSM.
- Tickets: $35.
🦆 Attend the Duckoberfest parking lot party, 3-9pm at The Ducktail Lounge in Clive.
- Admission: $10.
Sunday
Celebrate fall with a hayrack ride and crafts at Brenton Slough near Grimes. Starts at 2pm. Free!
