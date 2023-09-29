2 hours ago - Things to Do

Des Moines weekend plans: Sept. 29-Oct. 1

Friday

🎉 Cheer athletes in the Special Olympics Fall Classic at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex in WDM.

  • Spectator events start at 9am Friday and Saturday. Free!

🎞 Watch finalists in this year's Manhattan Short Film Festival at the Des Moines Art Center.

  • Starting at 6pm, Friday and 1:30pm Saturday and Sunday. Free with registration!

Saturday

🌲 Volunteer to plant trees along South Grand Prairie Parkway in WDM, 8:30-11am at the intersection with Booneville Road.

🍻 Sip some Iowa beers at the 2023 Oktoberfest Party, noon-7pm at Confluence Brewing Company in DSM.

  • Tickets: $35.

🦆 Attend the Duckoberfest parking lot party, 3-9pm at The Ducktail Lounge in Clive.

  • Admission: $10.

Sunday

Celebrate fall with a hayrack ride and crafts at Brenton Slough near Grimes. Starts at 2pm. Free!

