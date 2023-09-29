Des Moines weekend plans: Sept. 29-Oct. 1

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Learn about backyard flocks at the Urban Chicken Meet and Greet , Sunday from 1:30-3pm at Hawkeye Park in Ankeny. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Friday

🎉 Cheer athletes in the Special Olympics Fall Classic at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex in WDM.

Spectator events start at 9am Friday and Saturday. Free!

🎞 Watch finalists in this year's Manhattan Short Film Festival at the Des Moines Art Center.

Starting at 6pm, Friday and 1:30pm Saturday and Sunday. Free with registration!

Saturday

🌲 Volunteer to plant trees along South Grand Prairie Parkway in WDM, 8:30-11am at the intersection with Booneville Road.

🍻 Sip some Iowa beers at the 2023 Oktoberfest Party, noon-7pm at Confluence Brewing Company in DSM.

Tickets: $35.

🦆 Attend the Duckoberfest parking lot party, 3-9pm at The Ducktail Lounge in Clive.

Admission: $10.

Sunday

Celebrate fall with a hayrack ride and crafts at Brenton Slough near Grimes. Starts at 2pm. Free!