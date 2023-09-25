55 mins ago - Music

How an Axios reporter scored Brandi Carlile's guitar pick

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Brandi Carlile

Jason and his hubby stood for about four hours to keep their spots near the stage before Brandi Carlile played. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

👋 Jason here. I'm back in Des Moines this week after spending four fantastic days at the Bourbon & Beyond music festival in Louisville, KY.

  • A highlight was taking home one of Brandi Carlile's guitar picks.

Zoom in: Carlile tossed a few picks into the audience during her concert.

  • One bounced off someone and the crowd scrambled for it before I realized it was at my feet.
  • I stepped on it and waited until the commotion ended before quietly picking up the pick without attention or a fight from those around me.

🎸 The bottom line: Sometimes it pays to be a cool cucumber.

A photo of Brandi Carlile's guitar pick.
This little gem is already in Jason's jar of tickets. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Editor's note: This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more