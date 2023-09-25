55 mins ago - Music
How an Axios reporter scored Brandi Carlile's guitar pick
👋 Jason here. I'm back in Des Moines this week after spending four fantastic days at the Bourbon & Beyond music festival in Louisville, KY.
- A highlight was taking home one of Brandi Carlile's guitar picks.
Zoom in: Carlile tossed a few picks into the audience during her concert.
- One bounced off someone and the crowd scrambled for it before I realized it was at my feet.
- I stepped on it and waited until the commotion ended before quietly picking up the pick without attention or a fight from those around me.
🎸 The bottom line: Sometimes it pays to be a cool cucumber.
