Des Moines weekend planner: Sept. 22-24

Jason Clayworth

🛹 Watch or compete with some of the world's best skateboarders at the annual DSM Streetstyle Open at Lauridsen Skatepark and Court Avenue. Friday and Saturday, starting at various times. Free! Photo: Courtesy of Red Bull Content Pool

Friday

🎹 Enjoy the Civic Music Association's regular season concert kickoff featuring Grammy-nominated pianist Alfredo Rodriguez at the Temple Theater, 7:30pm.

  • Tickets: $34-$69.

🇨🇳 Get better informed at the U.S.-China Symposium at Drake University's Levitt Hall from 8:30am-1pm. Free!

Saturday

🏰 Walk through historic DSM structures at the River Bend Neighborhood Association's home tour. 10am-4pm Saturday and Sunday.

💃 Dance and eat at Iowa's Latino Heritage Festival at Western Gateway Park. 10am-11pm Saturday and 10am-6pm Sunday.

  • Tickets, $5 for adults, free for kids 12 and younger.

Sunday

🚜 Take a drive and shop at the Madison County Fall Crawl. Many vendors start at 9am. Free!

