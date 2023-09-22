29 mins ago - Things to Do
Des Moines weekend planner: Sept. 22-24
Friday
🎹 Enjoy the Civic Music Association's regular season concert kickoff featuring Grammy-nominated pianist Alfredo Rodriguez at the Temple Theater, 7:30pm.
- Tickets: $34-$69.
🇨🇳 Get better informed at the U.S.-China Symposium at Drake University's Levitt Hall from 8:30am-1pm. Free!
Saturday
🏰 Walk through historic DSM structures at the River Bend Neighborhood Association's home tour. 10am-4pm Saturday and Sunday.
- Tickets: $15.
💃 Dance and eat at Iowa's Latino Heritage Festival at Western Gateway Park. 10am-11pm Saturday and 10am-6pm Sunday.
- Tickets, $5 for adults, free for kids 12 and younger.
Sunday
🚜 Take a drive and shop at the Madison County Fall Crawl. Many vendors start at 9am. Free!
