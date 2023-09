Des Moines weekend planner: Sept. 22-24

Share on email (opens in new window)

29 mins ago - Things to Do

๐Ÿ›น Watch or compete with some of the world's best skateboarders at the annual DSM Streetstyle Open at Lauridsen Skatepark and Court Avenue. Friday and Saturday, starting at various times. Free! Photo: Courtesy of Red Bull Content Pool

Friday

๐ŸŽน Enjoy the Civic Music Association's regular season concert kickoff featuring Grammy-nominated pianist Alfredo Rodriguez at the Temple Theater, 7:30pm.

Tickets: $34-$69.

๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ณ Get better informed at the U.S.-China Symposium at Drake University's Levitt Hall from 8:30am-1pm. Free!

Saturday

๐Ÿฐ Walk through historic DSM structures at the River Bend Neighborhood Association's home tour. 10am-4pm Saturday and Sunday.

๐Ÿ’ƒ Dance and eat at Iowa's Latino Heritage Festival at Western Gateway Park. 10am-11pm Saturday and 10am-6pm Sunday.

Tickets, $5 for adults, free for kids 12 and younger.

Sunday

๐Ÿšœ Take a drive and shop at the Madison County Fall Crawl. Many vendors start at 9am. Free!