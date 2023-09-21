How Des Moines airport executive director Kevin Foley starts his day
Des Moines airport executive director Kevin Foley is busier than ever managing a bustling airport that's outgrown its 75-year-old infrastructure.
Why it matters: Passenger traffic has roared back, showing the need for expansion to accommodate more flights and expedite lines.
- In August, DSM had a 10% increase in passengers — nearly 280K additional people — compared to the same period in 2019.
Driving the news: The big task on Foley's agenda is overseeing needed renovations and a new terminal.
- On Tuesday, the Polk County Board of Supervisors approved putting a $350 million bond referendum on Nov. 7 ballots.
- The funds would help build a new terminal, which would add 15 aircraft gates, more security screening lanes and improve baggage handling. It would not raise property taxes.
What they're saying: "We're just literally out of room … and there's no way to expand those concourses the way the terminals [are] laid out," Foley says.
Here's how Foley starts his busy days:
⏰ Wake up: 5:45am. He's at the airport no later than 7:30am.
🍳 Breakfast: Orange juice, a banana and a breakfast bar.
📚 What he's reading: Emails for an hour, then at least 45 minutes reading industry-specific news — especially now as a government shutdown looms.
✈️ His must-have for flights: A knit pillow. "I can fall asleep on the airplane before we ever reach the runway."
