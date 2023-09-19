Updated COVID-19 vaccines meant to target more recent strains of the virus will soon hit arms in Iowa.

Driving the news: A new CDC recommendation that updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna be given to anyone ages 6 months and older clears the way for reformulated shots to be made available.

Why it matters: Amid a months-long uptick in cases, the Biden administration is facing pressure to make the updated vaccines available to help stave off a repeat of last year's "tripledemic" of respiratory diseases, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim writes.

State of play: Shipments of the boosters are still arriving at local pharmacies and health agencies. Hy-Vee pharmacies will make appointments available once they receive their shipments. Walgreens is scheduling appointments now.

Polk County Health is also still awaiting their shipment.

What we're watching: It's unclear how many residents will actually seek out the new shots. Demand has waned since early in the pandemic, with just 21% of Iowans considered "up to date" on their COVID-19 vaccinations as of the end of August, per the CDC.

That drops to 9% for Iowans ages 12-17.

Between the lines: Even if they haven't had the most recent shots, most people have some level of immunity via exposure to infection or earlier versions of the vaccines.

But many public health experts still suggest getting the new shot to boost protection against more serious illness heading into the fall.

Of note: While most health insurance plans cover recommended vaccines at no cost, the federal government no longer guarantees that the shots will be free.

Be smart: People without health insurance who are looking for a free or low-cost option can contact the Polk County Health Department or visit Vaccines.gov.