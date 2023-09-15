Kitty Axios is readying for adoption

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Jason took "Kitty Axios" to the ARL in July. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

👋 Jason here with an update about Axios, the stray kitten that tucked itself into my car and took a ride in July.

State of play: The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) spent weeks caring for her in a behavioral modification program.

She recently transferred to a metro foster family to better prepare her for permanent placement.

What's next: Forever families interested in adopting Kitty Axios can inquire with the ARL.