Kitty Axios is readying for adoption
👋 Jason here with an update about Axios, the stray kitten that tucked itself into my car and took a ride in July.
State of play: The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) spent weeks caring for her in a behavioral modification program.
- She recently transferred to a metro foster family to better prepare her for permanent placement.
What's next: Forever families interested in adopting Kitty Axios can inquire with the ARL.
