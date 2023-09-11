Iowa's unvaccinated kindergartener rate edges up

Data: CDC; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Nearly 2.5% of Iowa kindergartners were granted exemptions to required vaccines as of the school year ending in 2022 — a level that has generally followed a growing national trend for the last decade.

Why it matters: Vaccinations reduce or virtually eliminate childhood illnesses that once plagued the country, such as polio.

The CDC estimates vaccine programs for children born between 1994 and 2021 can prevent nearly 1.1 million deaths, 472 million illnesses and nearly $2.2 trillion is societal costs during their lifetimes — equivalent to more than $5K for each American.

Zoom in: While children are generally required to get a number of vaccinations before attending public school, exemptions can be given for both medical and non-medical reasons, such as religious or moral objections.

Studies have found an increased risk of infection from vaccine-preventable diseases among exempt children.

By the numbers: Nationally, the median kindergarten vaccine exemption rate was rising even before the pandemic, increasing from 1.4% in 2012 to 2.6% in 2019, per CDC estimates. The rate was 2.7% in 2022.

Meanwhile, Iowa's rate increased from 1.5% in 2012 to 2.4% in 2019, the same percentage in the most recent year's data.

State of play: Iowa participates in a federal program that covers immunization costs for children of families who have inadequate health insurance.

And while that program remains active in every county, healthcare disruptions during the pandemic contributed to reduced immunization coverage rates across all age groups, according to a July report by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.

The big picture: While Americans' largely positive views of childhood vaccines have held steady, there are signs that the pandemic has influenced views about their requirements, per a recent Pew survey.

Just 70% of Americans now say healthy kids should be vaccinated as a requirement to attend public school — down from 82% in the pre-pandemic era.

There's a significant partisan split here, Pew found, with 85% of Democrats agreeing with such a requirement compared to 57% of Republicans.

Yes, but: Healthcare providers play the most significant role in a parent's decision to vaccinate their child, per the Iowa HHS.

Patients are as much as five times more likely to get their children vaccinated when doctors provide strong and clear science-based immunization information.

Of note: Iowa's children immunization program protects against almost 30 preventable diseases.