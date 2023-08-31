1 hour ago - News
More than 62,000 pounds of trash removed from Iowa rivers
Nearly 62,000 pounds of trash have been removed from local waterways by the nonprofit Iowa Rivers Revival's (IRR) Service Squad this year, spokesperson Sarah Brune tells Axios.
Why it matters: Much of the cleanup was done in Polk County and by volunteers through a $250K three-year initiative that launched in April.
- The county also launched unprecedented river research in May to improve the metro's drinking water and recreational sources.
Catch up fast: IRR coordinates river cleanups across the state.
- Polk County supervisors allocated federal pandemic allocations to help it organize and pay for disposal costs for roughly 250 miles of shorelines.
What's next: IRR's volunteer training and clean water advocacy is ongoing.
- They'll host more Polk County cleanups next year.
