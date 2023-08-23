RAGBRAI costs Des Moines metro governments $300K+

Share on email (opens in new window)

This year's RAGBRAI included an overnight stop in Des Moines. Photo: Courtesy of Catch DSM

RAGBRAI cost Des Moines and Ankeny governments at least $300,000 this year, mostly to pay for emergency staffing, according to information obtained by Axios through public record requests.

Why it matters: While Gannett's annual ride brings lots of attention and spending to towns, there are also costs for taxpayers.

Catch up fast: This year's ride included a July 26 trek from Ames to DSM for an overnight stop at Water Works Park before leaving the next day towards Toledo.

The route hit multiple towns along the way, including Ankeny, which was designated as the day's official "pass-through" city for hospitality and driver support services.

By the numbers: Des Moines city employee overtime for the event was around $136,000, which was mostly police costs.

That figure jumps to at least $247,000 when all salaries are included in the calculation of officers' RAGBRAI time, Sgt. Paul Parizek tells Axios.

Meanwhile, Polk County Emergency Management's personnel costs were nearly $25,000 and Ankeny's overtime-only costs were $21,000.

DSM Water Works paid almost $20,000 for a special insurance policy to cover the event.

What they're saying: The DSM region's RAGBRAI hosting expense was "easily $1 million," which donations and volunteers helped defray, Trina Flack, VP of sales for Catch DSM, tells Axios.

The estimate doesn't necessarily reflect a hard cash amount because it's difficult to factor normal daily staffing expenses from those attributed only to the event, she says.

The other side: RAGBRAI Gives Back, the ride's charity, raised more than $415K for local communities across the state, the Gannett-owned Register reported.

That included $5k for dozens of pass-through towns and $15K for overnight towns.

Organizers additionally assisted with some overnight expenses for things like concerts and volunteer gear, according to an unattributed statement the company sent to Axios.

Of note: Multiple cities outside DSM have in recent years lost tens of thousands of dollars hosting RAGBRAI and raised questions about its value, the Cedar Rapids Gazette reports.

But the event does generate millions of dollars in economic activity, the Gannett-owned Iowa City Press-Citizen reports.

The big picture: RAGBRAI is an expensive event to host but it also attracts tens of thousands of people who spend money, Flack tells us.