Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Central Academy teachers and students show the 2023 Iowa State Fair collectible pottery tray. Photos: Courtesy of DMPS

Local metro students helped make a collectible piece of fair history this year.

Flashback: The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation — the nonprofit that helps improve the fairgrounds — has sold collectible pottery since 1996.

Pieces feature similar cream and blue shades and have included steins, piggy banks, bread pans and pie plates.

What's new: For the last two years, pottery students from Des Moines' Central Academy have created the collectibles.

Students made 500 serving trays this year that are up for sale ($45). Funds help benefit Central's pottery program and the foundation.

How to find it: Serving trays can be purchased at the foundation's merchandise booths on the fairgrounds.