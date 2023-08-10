36 mins ago - State Fair
Iowa State Fair collectible pottery crafted by students
Local metro students helped make a collectible piece of fair history this year.
Flashback: The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation — the nonprofit that helps improve the fairgrounds — has sold collectible pottery since 1996.
- Pieces feature similar cream and blue shades and have included steins, piggy banks, bread pans and pie plates.
What's new: For the last two years, pottery students from Des Moines' Central Academy have created the collectibles.
- Students made 500 serving trays this year that are up for sale ($45). Funds help benefit Central's pottery program and the foundation.
How to find it: Serving trays can be purchased at the foundation's merchandise booths on the fairgrounds.
