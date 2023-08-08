Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Chocolate chip soufflé pancakes ($8) at the Tiogar stand at the Downtown Farmers' Market. Photos: Courtesy of Tiogar

A new stand at the Downtown Farmers' Market is serving up Instagram-able soufflé pancakes Saturday.

State of play: Tiogar is cooking up tall, fluffy pancakes this weekend, as well as egg sandwiches inspired by the popular restaurant chain eggslut.

How it started: After undergoing surgery and a stomach removal in January, owner Lou McDonald tells Axios that he constantly craved one thing: Breakfast food.

For a straight month, McDonald watched videos of cooks stirring up appetizing eats, including the viral soufflé pancakes.

After successfully making them at home, he decided to bring the dish, which originated in Japan, to the people of Des Moines.

The intrigue: Soufflé pancakes are cooked similarly to meringues. Egg whites are separated and whipped, while the yolks are folded in, McDonald says.

It results in a taller, fluffier treat than your traditional flapjack.

How to find it: Look for Tiogar on 4th Street this Saturday and select weekends afterwards.