Soufflé pancakes, egg sandwiches at new farmers' market stand
A new stand at the Downtown Farmers' Market is serving up Instagram-able soufflé pancakes Saturday.
State of play: Tiogar is cooking up tall, fluffy pancakes this weekend, as well as egg sandwiches inspired by the popular restaurant chain eggslut.
How it started: After undergoing surgery and a stomach removal in January, owner Lou McDonald tells Axios that he constantly craved one thing: Breakfast food.
- For a straight month, McDonald watched videos of cooks stirring up appetizing eats, including the viral soufflé pancakes.
- After successfully making them at home, he decided to bring the dish, which originated in Japan, to the people of Des Moines.
The intrigue: Soufflé pancakes are cooked similarly to meringues. Egg whites are separated and whipped, while the yolks are folded in, McDonald says.
- It results in a taller, fluffier treat than your traditional flapjack.
How to find it: Look for Tiogar on 4th Street this Saturday and select weekends afterwards.
- Pancakes and a "jammy egg sammy" are both $8.
