Soufflé pancakes, egg sandwiches at new farmers' market stand

Linh Ta
Souffle pancakes and the front of the stand

Chocolate chip soufflé pancakes ($8) at the Tiogar stand at the Downtown Farmers' Market. Photos: Courtesy of Tiogar

A new stand at the Downtown Farmers' Market is serving up Instagram-able soufflé pancakes Saturday.

State of play: Tiogar is cooking up tall, fluffy pancakes this weekend, as well as egg sandwiches inspired by the popular restaurant chain eggslut.

How it started: After undergoing surgery and a stomach removal in January, owner Lou McDonald tells Axios that he constantly craved one thing: Breakfast food.

  • For a straight month, McDonald watched videos of cooks stirring up appetizing eats, including the viral soufflé pancakes.
  • After successfully making them at home, he decided to bring the dish, which originated in Japan, to the people of Des Moines.

The intrigue: Soufflé pancakes are cooked similarly to meringues. Egg whites are separated and whipped, while the yolks are folded in, McDonald says.

  • It results in a taller, fluffier treat than your traditional flapjack.

How to find it: Look for Tiogar on 4th Street this Saturday and select weekends afterwards.

  • Pancakes and a "jammy egg sammy" are both $8.
