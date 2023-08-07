Share on email (opens in new window)

Credit: Data: Zillow; Note: Origins include the entire metro area; Chart: Axios Visuals

A growing share of searches for metro homes that originate outside our area come from Omaha, according to pageview data Zillow shared with Axios that compares the first quarter of this year to last.

Why it matters: Our increasingly sweeter smells and lower tax rates are undoubtedly alluring more Cornhuskers.

By the numbers: Just over 13% of all page views for DSM-area Zillow listings in Q1 this year were from Omaha, up from around 10% in 2022, Axios' Brianna Crane reports.

Omaha lookers accounted for almost half of all page views originating from outside the metro.

🕺 The bottom line: We're sexy and we know it.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter.