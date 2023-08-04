What to do this weekend in Des Moines

Share on email (opens in new window)

Friday

🌾 Produce a prairie: Volunteer to grow tall grasses and other plants at Chichaqua Bottoms Greenbelt in Maxwell. Includes a free tour of Polk County Conservation's seed production facility, 9am-noon.

🍸 First Fridays in the East Village: Free parking, shopping deals and happy hour discounts from 5-8pm.

🎬 Go to an outdoor movie:

Saturday

Run at Riverview: A Fun Run and 5k "FUNraiser" for DSM trails and recreation improvements. Riverview Park from 8am-noon.

$10-$30 registration.

⚾️ Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo at Principal Park, starting at 6:08pm

Tickets: $19-$74.

Sunday

🐍 Wild Misconceptions: An animal program for kids 10+ at Jester Park Nature Center in Granger starts at 2pm.