What to do this weekend in Des Moines

Friday
🌾 Produce a prairie: Volunteer to grow tall grasses and other plants at Chichaqua Bottoms Greenbelt in Maxwell. Includes a free tour of Polk County Conservation's seed production facility, 9am-noon.
🍸 First Fridays in the East Village: Free parking, shopping deals and happy hour discounts from 5-8pm.
🎬 Go to an outdoor movie:
- "Finding Nemo" at Birdland Pool in DSM, at 6:30pm. Free!
- "Jumanj" at Valley West Mall, at 8pm. $10 per car.
- "Space Jam: A New Legacy" at the Jamie Hurd Amphitheater in WDM, at 8:30pm. Free!
- "Minions: The Rise of Gru" at Colby Park in Windsor Heights, at 8:45pm. Free!
Saturday
Run at Riverview: A Fun Run and 5k "FUNraiser" for DSM trails and recreation improvements. Riverview Park from 8am-noon.
- $10-$30 registration.
⚾️ Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo at Principal Park, starting at 6:08pm
- Tickets: $19-$74.
Sunday
🐍 Wild Misconceptions: An animal program for kids 10+ at Jester Park Nature Center in Granger starts at 2pm.
- Free — but registration ends Saturday!
