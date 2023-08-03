Iowa, ISU athletes accused of illegal sports betting

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers against TCU last year. Photo: Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Seven Iowa State and Iowa athletes are facing criminal charges stemming from a sports betting investigation, the Iowa Department of Public Safety shared Monday.

Why it matters: The NCAA prohibits athletes from betting on their own games or sports, which can result in partial or permanent ineligibility.

What happened: Current and former football, baseball and wrestling athletes are accused of betting on their own games or sports.

All are charged with one count of tampering with records for allegedly hiding their identities and pretending to be other people when making their wagers.

The charges are considered aggravated misdemeanors punishable by a maximum of two years imprisonment.

State of play: Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers is the most prominent local athlete accused of betting on Iowa State events.

Dekkers allegedly bet on an Iowa State football game against Oklahoma State in 2021 that he did not play in. He was under 21 years old— the legal gambling age — but his parents allegedly helped hide his identity so he could wager, according to ESPN

He is accused of making 366 bets totaling $2,799 on DraftKings, including 26 on Iowa State sporting events, according to KCCI.

Zoom in: Other athletes named in the investigation include former ISU defensive end and current Denver Bronco Eyioma Uwazurike, ISU wrestler and Big 12 champion Paniro Johnson and Ahron Ulis, a former Iowa basketball player who transferred to Nebraska.

What's next: Dekkers pleaded not guilty and will not attend fall camp, ESPN reports.