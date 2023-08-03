Iowa, ISU athletes accused of illegal sports betting
Seven Iowa State and Iowa athletes are facing criminal charges stemming from a sports betting investigation, the Iowa Department of Public Safety shared Monday.
Why it matters: The NCAA prohibits athletes from betting on their own games or sports, which can result in partial or permanent ineligibility.
What happened: Current and former football, baseball and wrestling athletes are accused of betting on their own games or sports.
- All are charged with one count of tampering with records for allegedly hiding their identities and pretending to be other people when making their wagers.
- The charges are considered aggravated misdemeanors punishable by a maximum of two years imprisonment.
State of play: Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers is the most prominent local athlete accused of betting on Iowa State events.
- Dekkers allegedly bet on an Iowa State football game against Oklahoma State in 2021 that he did not play in. He was under 21 years old— the legal gambling age — but his parents allegedly helped hide his identity so he could wager, according to ESPN
- He is accused of making 366 bets totaling $2,799 on DraftKings, including 26 on Iowa State sporting events, according to KCCI.
Zoom in: Other athletes named in the investigation include former ISU defensive end and current Denver Bronco Eyioma Uwazurike, ISU wrestler and Big 12 champion Paniro Johnson and Ahron Ulis, a former Iowa basketball player who transferred to Nebraska.
What's next: Dekkers pleaded not guilty and will not attend fall camp, ESPN reports.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.