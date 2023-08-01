1 hour ago - Health
Alzheimer's disease is rising in Iowa
An estimated 11% of Iowa adults age 65 or older have Alzheimer's disease, per a new study published in Alzheimer's & Dementia.
Why it matters: Dementia has detrimental health consequences not only to the patients, but caregivers as well.
- In Iowa alone, over 73,000 unpaid caregivers helped those with dementia in 2020 and nearly 30% of them reported symptoms of depression, according to the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
What's happening: As of 2020, an estimated 62,100 Iowans were diagnosed with dementia.
- That number is expected to rise to 73,000 by 2025, according to the HHS.
Zoom in: In western Iowa where the rural populations skew older, Alzheimer's disease is more prevalent.
- Black Iowans are twice as likely to get Alzheimer's and are less likely than white Iowans to have access to healthcare.
What's next: The state is undergoing a strategic plan using funding from the CDC.
- It includes requiring dementia training for paid care workers and training primary care doctors to speak about memory concerns with their patients for early detection.
- There's also a public awareness campaign, including an upcoming event held by Iowa HHS focusing on what causes memory loss and how to fight it.
How to attend: The event is at the community room in the West Des Moines Library on Aug. 7 from 6:30-7:30pm.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.