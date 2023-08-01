Alzheimer's disease is rising in Iowa

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Dhana, et al., 2023, "Prevalence of Alzheimer's disease dementia in the 50 U.S. states and 3,142 counties"; Map: Axios Visuals

An estimated 11% of Iowa adults age 65 or older have Alzheimer's disease, per a new study published in Alzheimer's & Dementia.

Why it matters: Dementia has detrimental health consequences not only to the patients, but caregivers as well.

In Iowa alone, over 73,000 unpaid caregivers helped those with dementia in 2020 and nearly 30% of them reported symptoms of depression, according to the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

What's happening: As of 2020, an estimated 62,100 Iowans were diagnosed with dementia.

That number is expected to rise to 73,000 by 2025, according to the HHS.

Zoom in: In western Iowa where the rural populations skew older, Alzheimer's disease is more prevalent.

Black Iowans are twice as likely to get Alzheimer's and are less likely than white Iowans to have access to healthcare.

What's next: The state is undergoing a strategic plan using funding from the CDC.

It includes requiring dementia training for paid care workers and training primary care doctors to speak about memory concerns with their patients for early detection.

There's also a public awareness campaign, including an upcoming event held by Iowa HHS focusing on what causes memory loss and how to fight it.

How to attend: The event is at the community room in the West Des Moines Library on Aug. 7 from 6:30-7:30pm.