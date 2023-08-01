1 hour ago - Health

Alzheimer's disease is rising in Iowa

Linh Ta
Data: Dhana, et al., 2023, "Prevalence of Alzheimer's disease dementia in the 50 U.S. states and 3,142 counties"; Map: Axios Visuals

An estimated 11% of Iowa adults age 65 or older have Alzheimer's disease, per a new study published in Alzheimer's & Dementia.

Why it matters: Dementia has detrimental health consequences not only to the patients, but caregivers as well.

What's happening: As of 2020, an estimated 62,100 Iowans were diagnosed with dementia.

  • That number is expected to rise to 73,000 by 2025, according to the HHS.

Zoom in: In western Iowa where the rural populations skew older, Alzheimer's disease is more prevalent.

  • Black Iowans are twice as likely to get Alzheimer's and are less likely than white Iowans to have access to healthcare.

What's next: The state is undergoing a strategic plan using funding from the CDC.

  • It includes requiring dementia training for paid care workers and training primary care doctors to speak about memory concerns with their patients for early detection.
  • There's also a public awareness campaign, including an upcoming event held by Iowa HHS focusing on what causes memory loss and how to fight it.

How to attend: The event is at the community room in the West Des Moines Library on Aug. 7 from 6:30-7:30pm.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more