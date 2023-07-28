What to do this weekend in Des Moines

Share on email (opens in new window)

Friday

🎈 National Balloon Classic: Begins today with a 6:30pm kickoff at Memorial Balloon Field in Indianola. Morning competition flying and 6:30pm flights and entertainment run daily through Aug. 5.

Tickets: $10-$14.

👹 "The Little Shop of Horrors": Local theater at The Playhouse. Today at 7:30pm; Saturday at 2pm and 7:30pm; Sunday at 2pm.

Tickets: $29-$59.

Saturday

🐸 Creek Walk: Investigate life in an Iowa stream at Thomas Mitchell Park, Shelter #1 in Mitchellville starting at 10am. For kids 6+.

Free!

💥 Night of Destruction: A demolition derby and grain truck races at the Warren County Fairgrounds in Indianola starting at 7pm.

Tickets: $10-$20.

Sunday

💃 Dancing on Cowles Commons: A dance party sponsored by DSM Performing Arts from 9-10am.