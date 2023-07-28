2 hours ago - Things to Do

What to do this weekend in Des Moines

Jason Clayworth
Animated illustration of calendar pages with neutral emojis on them being torn off, until you get to Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which have smiling, sunglasses-wearing emojis on them with neon yellow waving lines.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Friday

🎈 National Balloon Classic: Begins today with a 6:30pm kickoff at Memorial Balloon Field in Indianola. Morning competition flying and 6:30pm flights and entertainment run daily through Aug. 5.

  • Tickets: $10-$14.

👹 "The Little Shop of Horrors": Local theater at The Playhouse. Today at 7:30pm; Saturday at 2pm and 7:30pm; Sunday at 2pm.

  • Tickets: $29-$59.

Saturday

🐸 Creek Walk: Investigate life in an Iowa stream at Thomas Mitchell Park, Shelter #1 in Mitchellville starting at 10am. For kids 6+.

  • Free!

💥 Night of Destruction: A demolition derby and grain truck races at the Warren County Fairgrounds in Indianola starting at 7pm.

  • Tickets: $10-$20.

Sunday

💃 Dancing on Cowles Commons: A dance party sponsored by DSM Performing Arts from 9-10am.

  • Free!
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more