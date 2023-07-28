2 hours ago - News
Iowa opioid deaths fall from 2021's epidemic spike
Iowa's opioid deaths declined 8% last year from a 2021 epidemic spike, according to a final state report released last week.
- There were 237 deaths in 2022, down from 258.
Catch up fast: The state's opioid-related deaths hit record-high levels in both 2020 and 2021.
- An increase in fentanyl use was attributed to the rise.
What's happening: Preventative initiatives and expanded availability of overdose reversal drugs are factors in the decline, Iowa DHHS opioid initiatives director Kevin Gabbert wrote in the department's update.
- Increased access to treatment services and media campaigns were also factors, he noted.
The big picture: Nationally, a record of nearly 110,000 people died of drug overdoses last year, but states hit hard by the opioid-fentanyl epidemic are now seeing declines, NPR reports.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.