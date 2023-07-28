Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. Note: Sources include death certificates, toxicology reports and medical examiner reports.; Chart: Axios Visuals

Iowa's opioid deaths declined 8% last year from a 2021 epidemic spike, according to a final state report released last week.

There were 237 deaths in 2022, down from 258.

Catch up fast: The state's opioid-related deaths hit record-high levels in both 2020 and 2021.

An increase in fentanyl use was attributed to the rise.

What's happening: Preventative initiatives and expanded availability of overdose reversal drugs are factors in the decline, Iowa DHHS opioid initiatives director Kevin Gabbert wrote in the department's update.

Increased access to treatment services and media campaigns were also factors, he noted.

The big picture: Nationally, a record of nearly 110,000 people died of drug overdoses last year, but states hit hard by the opioid-fentanyl epidemic are now seeing declines, NPR reports.