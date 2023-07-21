51 mins ago - Things to Do

Things to do this weekend

Jason Clayworth
Illustration of lit marquee letters spelling "WEEKEND" sitting in a row of theater seats.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

Friday

🎉 Clive Festival: Includes extended swimming hours, activities, live music and fireworks at Greenbelt Landing.

  • Friday, 11:30am-11pm; Saturday, 6:30am-11:30pm. Admission to most activities is free.

🎤 Rendezvous on Riverview: "The Punching Pandas" perform at Riverview Park starting at 5:30pm.

  • Free!

🍿 Free flick: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" starts at 6:30pm at Beaverdale Park as part of a freewill donation fundraiser for the park.

Saturday

🌽 Iowa Cornbred Cornbread Festival: Music, food, exhibits and activities that include a cornbread-making contest take over Riverview Park from 10am-7pm.

  • Free!

🎻 DSM Symphony: With Tony Award-winning singer Kelli O'Hara at the Civic Center, 7:30pm.

  • Tickets: $36-$125.
Sunday

🎸 Summer Sundaze: Live music and food trucks at the Jamie Hurd Amphitheater in WDM starting at 6pm.

  • Free admission!
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more