Friday

🎉 Clive Festival: Includes extended swimming hours, activities, live music and fireworks at Greenbelt Landing.

Friday, 11:30am-11pm; Saturday, 6:30am-11:30pm. Admission to most activities is free.

🎤 Rendezvous on Riverview: "The Punching Pandas" perform at Riverview Park starting at 5:30pm.

Free!

🍿 Free flick: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" starts at 6:30pm at Beaverdale Park as part of a freewill donation fundraiser for the park.

Saturday

🌽 Iowa Cornbred Cornbread Festival: Music, food, exhibits and activities that include a cornbread-making contest take over Riverview Park from 10am-7pm.

Free!

🎻 DSM Symphony: With Tony Award-winning singer Kelli O'Hara at the Civic Center, 7:30pm.

Tickets: $36-$125.

Sunday

🎸 Summer Sundaze: Live music and food trucks at the Jamie Hurd Amphitheater in WDM starting at 6pm.