(Left to right) Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh attend the UK premiere of 'Oppenheimer' on July 13. Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Welcome to another "Ask Axios," where we answer all your burning questions.

Q: "Which IMAX theater in the area will show 'Oppenheimer' in 70mm format?" — Arthur Neis of Clive

A: Unfortunately, you'll have to travel out of state for a viewing.

There are less than 30 IMAX theaters worldwide with a projector that can show the 70mm film version. The closest ones to us are in Indianapolis and Detroit.

The last local theater that showed 70mm IMAX films was the Science Center of Iowa, but flooding damaged the equipment in 2018 and it will not return.

Yes, but: Locally, you can see the movie in digital IMAX at The Palm Theaters in Waukee.

What they're saying: "The headline, for me, is by shooting on IMAX 70mm film, you're really letting the screen disappear. You’re getting a feeling of 3D without the glasses. You've got a huge screen and you're filling the peripheral vision of the audience. You're immersing them in the world of the film," director Christopher Nolan told the Associated Press.