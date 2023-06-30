Polk's tax break application deadline extends into Monday
A July 1 tax break deadline is extended to Monday because the date lands on a weekend when most government offices are closed, Polk County Assessor Randy Ripperger tells Axios.
Why it matters: The break will save many homeowners who are 65 years or older between $120 to $150 in taxes for the assessment year that began in January.
- The savings will double in subsequent years, Ripperger says.
Catch up fast: The tax break, which was approved by lawmakers this year, will result in almost $57 million in taxpayer savings statewide when fully implemented, accorded to estimates from Iowa's Legislative Services Agency.
State of play: County officials are cross-referencing with voter registrations to automatically qualify thousands of residents.
Yes, but: People who aren't registered to vote — or those whose names don't match with land records — might be missed, Ripperger says.
- People should apply for the tax break or inquire with the county assessor to check their status at 515-286-3014.
Zoom in: Applications must be postmarked by end of the day Monday or submitted in person at the assessor's office no later than 5pm.
- Emailed or faxed applications must be time stamped by 11:59pm.
