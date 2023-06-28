29 mins ago - Climate

Canadian wildfires blamed for Iowa's worsening air quality

Linh Ta
Data: AirNow; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Des Moines’ air quality worsened from unhealthy for vulnerable populations on Tuesday to unhealthy for all as of this morning, according to AirNow.gov.

Driving the news: Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to hurt air quality across the Midwest, and officials warn it could last all summer.

  • The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued an air quality advisory through Wednesday due to an unhealthy amount of fine particulate matter.

Why it matters: Fine particulate matter are microscopic particles that are more difficult for our lungs to expel than larger particles, John Gering of the Iowa DNR tells Axios.

  • A strand of hair is about 30 times larger than the fine particles currently moving through Iowa's air.

State of play: The notice, which was first issued Tuesday morning, covers the entire state, with worse conditions in the eastern half.

The big picture: Iowa's air quality this spring and summer has been particularly poor in comparison to past years, largely due to the wildfires, Gering says.

  • In the last five years, Iowa annually experienced around three to four ozone exceedances — unhealthy concentrations of ozone pollutants.
  • In 2023 alone, 118 ozone exceedances were recorded through June 26, Gering says.
