Data: AirNow; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Des Moines’ air quality worsened from unhealthy for vulnerable populations on Tuesday to unhealthy for all as of this morning, according to AirNow.gov.

Driving the news: Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to hurt air quality across the Midwest, and officials warn it could last all summer.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued an air quality advisory through Wednesday due to an unhealthy amount of fine particulate matter.

Why it matters: Fine particulate matter are microscopic particles that are more difficult for our lungs to expel than larger particles, John Gering of the Iowa DNR tells Axios.

A strand of hair is about 30 times larger than the fine particles currently moving through Iowa's air.

State of play: The notice, which was first issued Tuesday morning, covers the entire state, with worse conditions in the eastern half.

The big picture: Iowa's air quality this spring and summer has been particularly poor in comparison to past years, largely due to the wildfires, Gering says.