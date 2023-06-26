RAGBRAI will cost Des Moines $200K in police overtime

RAGBRAI will cost an estimated $200,000 in Des Moines police overtime, Sgt. Paul Parizek tells Axios.

Why it matters: As many as 100,000 riders are expected to participate in the metro portion of the event and the department's work with tasks like redirecting traffic is an essential safety component.

Catch up fast: This year marks the annual ride's 50th anniversary and the first time since 2013 that its 500-mile route across Iowa includes Des Moines.

The 50-mile portion from Ames to DSM on July 26 is expected to close multiple metro streets, including portions of East 14th in both directions.

Water Works Park will host thousands of campers that night before riders leave the metro on July 27 en route to the next overnight stop in Tama-Toledo.

By the numbers: More than 100 DSM police officers will work 12-hour shifts on June 26 instead of their typical 10-hours, Parizek says.

Another 70 cops will work on June 27 in an eight-hour shift that starts at 4am.

The department estimates a total of 2,000 hours of overtime.

Of note: DSM's fire department will staff at least four ambulances plus a medical cart for the event, assistant chief Percy Coleman tells Axios.

That'll cost around $4,500 and it's possible that other services will be added as event plans develop, he says.

Meanwhile: Local emergency officials from Ankeny and Polk County are also assisting in the event.

Ankeny's police and fire departments couldn't provide an overtime estimate this week since event details are still developing, spokesperson Amy Baker tells Axios.

Polk County Sheriff's Department anticipates that six to 12 officers will assist with the event each day with a total overtime cost of less than $3,000, Capt. Ryan Evans tells Axios.

What they're saying: Pending sponsorships and revenue from things like event vendor fees will help offset some of the costs, Trina Flack, vice president of sales for Catch DSM, tells Axios.

Yes, but: Governments won't likely know the total bill until after the event because of factors like weather that can influence public safety costs, says Flack, whose group is helping to coordinate the event among metro governments.