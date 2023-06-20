Des Moines metro seeks 160 more EV charging stations
As many as 160 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations would be added to public locations in the metro under a federal grant application submitted last week by Des Moines metro leaders.
Why it matters: An EV "tsunami" is anticipated in coming years.
- Federal grants will pay up to 80% of the costs to add the stations.
Catch up fast: Up to $2.5 billion will be allocated over the next five years, largely to help state and local governments develop alternative vehicle fuel infrastructures.
- It's part of a federal goal to help create a nationwide network of at least 500,000 EV chargers by 2030.
State of play: The Des Moines Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) applied on behalf of 10 metro governments.
- If approved, it would boost the number of level-two chargers, which are the most commonly found, by 180% — from 88 to 248, according to MPO estimates.
Zoom in: Polk County seeks 96 stations at around three dozen locations, largely within park properties maintained by its conservation department.
- DSM seeks about 20 stations for nine sites, including community centers, libraries and other municipal buildings.
Of note: The others would be in Bondurant, Indianola, Johnston, Pleasant Hill, Urbandale, Waukee, West Des Moines and Windsor Heights.
- The total cost of the projects would be just over $3.6 million, according to MPO estimates.
The intrigue: Iowa has been slow to adopt EVs, partly because the technology is viewed as a threat to the state's ethanol industry.
- In January, EV's accounted for 2.3% of new vehicle registrations in Iowa — a nearly triple percentage point increase from the previous January but still far below the 7% national average.
What's next: Some of the initial awards will be made in coming weeks with installations as early as this summer.
- Sites can be tracked on ChargeHub.
