As many as 160 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations would be added to public locations in the metro under a federal grant application submitted last week by Des Moines metro leaders.

Why it matters: An EV "tsunami" is anticipated in coming years.

Federal grants will pay up to 80% of the costs to add the stations.

Catch up fast: Up to $2.5 billion will be allocated over the next five years, largely to help state and local governments develop alternative vehicle fuel infrastructures.

It's part of a federal goal to help create a nationwide network of at least 500,000 EV chargers by 2030.

State of play: The Des Moines Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) applied on behalf of 10 metro governments.

If approved, it would boost the number of level-two chargers, which are the most commonly found, by 180% — from 88 to 248, according to MPO estimates.

Zoom in: Polk County seeks 96 stations at around three dozen locations, largely within park properties maintained by its conservation department.

DSM seeks about 20 stations for nine sites, including community centers, libraries and other municipal buildings.

Of note: The others would be in Bondurant, Indianola, Johnston, Pleasant Hill, Urbandale, Waukee, West Des Moines and Windsor Heights.

The total cost of the projects would be just over $3.6 million, according to MPO estimates.

The intrigue: Iowa has been slow to adopt EVs, partly because the technology is viewed as a threat to the state's ethanol industry.

In January, EV's accounted for 2.3% of new vehicle registrations in Iowa — a nearly triple percentage point increase from the previous January but still far below the 7% national average.

What's next: Some of the initial awards will be made in coming weeks with installations as early as this summer.