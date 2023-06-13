13 mins ago - News

Ankeny considers allowing backyard chickens

Linh Ta

A chicken walks through a yard in San Francisco. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Backyard chickens may finally see their day in Ankeny.

Driving the news: The Ankeny City Council is considering allowing residents to have backyard chickens, but with restrictions.

  • Rules could include limiting flocks to hens, restricting the number of birds and requiring larger lot sizes as well as setbacks from adjacent properties.

Flashback: Backyard chickens in Ankeny is a debate the city council has approached as far back as 2012.

Yes, but: The chance for backyard chickens to pass is higher now, especially since Mayor Mark Holm took the reins in 2021 and several council members are open to discussion.

What they're saying: "I feel like the cats running around my neighborhood are much more of a concern to me than chickens would be," Councilperson Bobbi Bentz said during a council workshop on backyard chickens.

The big picture: Several metro cities allow chickens with varying restrictions, including Des Moines, West Des Moines, Windsor Heights, Johnston, Waukee, Urbandale and Norwalk.

What's next: City staff are drafting an ordinance for the council to discuss again in the next month.

