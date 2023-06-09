Meet the youngest male half-Ironman participant in Des Moines

Share on email (opens in new window)

David Lee graduated from Ames High School just a few weeks ago.

But instead of a graduation party, Lee's big farewell will be participating in Sunday's Ironman 70.3 as the triathlon's youngest male competitor.

State of play: The competition involves a 1.2-mile swim in Gray's Lake, a 56-mile bike ride through West Des Moines and a 13.1-mile run downtown.

Why it matters: The 18-year-old is also fundraising for YSS — a non-profit youth shelter service where he volunteers.

How it started: Lee, whose family is from South Korea, made a goal to try as many different activities in high school as he could.

After finding inspiration from his former 8th grade teacher, he decided competing in a triathlon would be his senior year goal.

Zoom in: Lee trained by biking to school and swimming in the early morning before classes started.

He ran during afternoons and weekends and fit in longer bike rides.

Lee's bike was also stolen over the winter, which left him borrowing friends' bikes — including for this Sunday's event.

What he's saying: "I went into this knowing literally nothing about triathlons and not being prepared at all," Lee says.

"If you don't go for ambitious goals, then you might not get anywhere."

What's next: After the triathlon Sunday, Lee says he's excited to go see "Dear Evan Hansen" at the Civic Center later that night.