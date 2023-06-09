44 mins ago - Things to Do
Des Moines' not boring: Pick fresh strawberries at Center Grove Farm
If you're looking to bask in corn kernels or take some summer-vibe pictures, drive 30 minutes outside Des Moines to Center Grove Orchard.
Driving the news: It's officially strawberry-picking season from today until June 25 at the family farm in Cambridge.
State of play: The farm has an array of activities, including a corn pool, farm animals, a zip line and a train for kids.
- If you're feeling hungry, there's an Instagram-able "strawberry shakeup" ($12.95) and strawberry donuts ($1.25 each) at the farm's bakery.
The cost: $7.95 online or $9.95 at the gate.
- Strawberries are priced based on box size. A gallon basket is $19.95, while quarts are $8.95.
How to find it: Open 9am to 2pm daily starting Saturday at 32835 610th Ave., Cambridge
- Hours are limited depending on strawberry availability. Check Facebook or call to see if they're ripe.
