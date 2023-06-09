Share on email (opens in new window)

A strawberry shakeup ($12.95) and strawberry donuts ($1.25 each) from Center Grove Orchard . Photos: Courtesy of Center Grove Orchard

If you're looking to bask in corn kernels or take some summer-vibe pictures, drive 30 minutes outside Des Moines to Center Grove Orchard.

Driving the news: It's officially strawberry-picking season from today until June 25 at the family farm in Cambridge.

State of play: The farm has an array of activities, including a corn pool, farm animals, a zip line and a train for kids.

If you're feeling hungry, there's an Instagram-able "strawberry shakeup" ($12.95) and strawberry donuts ($1.25 each) at the farm's bakery.

The cost: $7.95 online or $9.95 at the gate.

Strawberries are priced based on box size. A gallon basket is $19.95, while quarts are $8.95.

How to find it: Open 9am to 2pm daily starting Saturday at 32835 610th Ave., Cambridge