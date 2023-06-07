2 hours ago - Health

Iowa has some of the nation's highest rates of melanoma

Jason Clayworth
Iowa's estimated rate of new melanoma cases remains well above the national average, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS).

State of play: Melanoma is less common than other types of skin cancer but is more likely to grow and spread.

  • Excess sun and smoking increase chances of developing the disease.
  • About 98K new cases will be diagnosed this year nationally and about 8,000 people will die from it, according to ACS estimates.

Zoom in: Iowa has among the highest rates of melanoma in the nation, according to a separate report from the Iowa Cancer Registry.

  • A projected 1,300 new cases will be diagnosed among residents this year.

Be smart: You can lower risks of developing melanoma by avoiding tanning beds, using sunscreen and wearing protective clothing outside.

