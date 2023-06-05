The "Dear Evan Hansen" cast wants Des Moines recommendations

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Put on your best theater outfit — the national tour of "Dear Evan Hansen" opens at the Des Moines Civic Center tomorrow.

State of play: The contemporary musical follows a young man who has a social anxiety disorder and wants to connect with those around him.

The story centers on his fabrication of having had friendship with a student who died by suicide and his becoming close to the deceased's family.

Ahead of the performances, we chatted with cast members John Hemphill and Lili Thomas about the show and their lives on tour:

What do you hope the audience gets from the story?

Even though we're in a social media age, everyone wants personal connections — especially young people, Hemphill says.

The song, "You will be found" represents that.

A fun fact about the show: The actor who plays the lead role of Evan Hansen goes off stage just twice.

"He gets out of the scene and sprints to the bathroom ... and then comes back to the stage," Hemphill says.

What will you do in Des Moines? "We love getting DM's and Instagram messages from people saying, 'Hey, while you're in town, you've got to check this out,'" Thomas says.

"Unless somebody's visited before, we go in blind."

What's next: The show runs through Sunday.