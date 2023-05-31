Share on email (opens in new window)

"I saw on Channel 13 that a good portion of (last week's air quality) problem was Saylorville Lake (driftwood) burns. Will they change how/when they burn in the future?" — Kristy Evans, Indianola.

Driving the news: Controlled fires that were used to dispose of driftwood at Saylorville last week likely contributed to a "very unhealthy level" of air quality and the smell of smoke in downtown Des Moines, according to the Polk County Health Department.

But there are no changes planned for driftwood burns, Jeremy Becker, an air quality manager for the Polk County Public Works, tells Axios.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was issued a permit for the burn under county rules and there has been no issue with compliance, he says.

Zoom in: Multiple factors contributed to the air quality, including a large agricultural burn near Runnells and multiple smaller burns throughout the county.

Plus, a "capping inversion" weather event trapped the smoke near the ground, Becker says.

Of note: The county suspended open burning for 24 hours last week, until the inversion cleared and the smoke dissipated.

Editor's note: This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter.