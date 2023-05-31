Ask Axios: Will driftwood fire regulations change?
"I saw on Channel 13 that a good portion of (last week's air quality) problem was Saylorville Lake (driftwood) burns. Will they change how/when they burn in the future?" — Kristy Evans, Indianola.
Driving the news: Controlled fires that were used to dispose of driftwood at Saylorville last week likely contributed to a "very unhealthy level" of air quality and the smell of smoke in downtown Des Moines, according to the Polk County Health Department.
- But there are no changes planned for driftwood burns, Jeremy Becker, an air quality manager for the Polk County Public Works, tells Axios.
- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was issued a permit for the burn under county rules and there has been no issue with compliance, he says.
Zoom in: Multiple factors contributed to the air quality, including a large agricultural burn near Runnells and multiple smaller burns throughout the county.
- Plus, a "capping inversion" weather event trapped the smoke near the ground, Becker says.
Of note: The county suspended open burning for 24 hours last week, until the inversion cleared and the smoke dissipated.
Editor's note: This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
