Des Moines ranks low nationwide for bicyclist fatalities
There was one fatal bicycle crash on average for every million Des Moines residents between 2017-2021, per data from the League of American Bicyclists via National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It's the same local fatality level as 2012-2016.
- The figure is based on Des Moines' approximate 215,000 residents.
Zoom out: There were 2.7 fatal bicycle crashes on average for every million U.S. residents between 2017-2021 — up 5% from 2012-2016, writes Axios’ Alex Fitzpatrick.
- New Orleans (9.9), Tucson (8.9) and Jacksonville (7.9) had the country's highest rates of fatal accidents per million residents.
- Des Moines has one of the lowest fatality rates for major U.S. metros.
The big picture: Some of the biggest causes of bicycle fatalities in Iowa are cars overtaking and hitting cyclists from behind and distracted driving, according to the University of Iowa.
- The state Legislature has considered bills to require motorists to change lanes when approaching a cyclist, as well as a hands-free driving bill. Both have failed to pass.
