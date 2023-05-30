Des Moines ranks low nationwide for bicyclist fatalities

There was one fatal bicycle crash on average for every million Des Moines residents between 2017-2021, per data from the League of American Bicyclists via National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It's the same local fatality level as 2012-2016.

The figure is based on Des Moines' approximate 215,000 residents.

Zoom out: There were 2.7 fatal bicycle crashes on average for every million U.S. residents between 2017-2021 — up 5% from 2012-2016, writes Axios’ Alex Fitzpatrick.

New Orleans (9.9), Tucson (8.9) and Jacksonville (7.9) had the country's highest rates of fatal accidents per million residents.

Des Moines has one of the lowest fatality rates for major U.S. metros.

The big picture: Some of the biggest causes of bicycle fatalities in Iowa are cars overtaking and hitting cyclists from behind and distracted driving, according to the University of Iowa.