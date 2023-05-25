50 mins ago - News
People of color less likely to own vehicles in Des Moines metro
In the Des Moines metro, Asian American and Black households are more likely not to own a vehicle.
Why it matters: Transportation is a key social driver of health equity.
- While telehealth has reduced some transportation barriers, it's still not accessible to all and can't replace in-person care for all medical needs, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim reports.
Zoom in: In the metro, 5.4% of households don't have access to a vehicle. That steepens to 9.8% if the head of the household is a person of color, according to data from the National Equity Atlas, which researches racial and economic inequities.
The big picture: A study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine found as much as 40% of a person's health can be attributed to socioeconomic factors like education, employment and transportation availability.
- But people of color often struggle with systemic inequities that make it more difficult to pay for maintaining a vehicle, as well as insurance and registration.
