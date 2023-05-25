Des Moines Refugee Support raises $1,000 for stolen car key

The van has a message on it, in case someone tries to steal the Des Moines Refugee Support-owned vehicle. Photo: Courtesy of DMRS

Des Moines Refugee Support has raised enough money to replace the ignition and keys for a minivan used to drive students to soccer practice.

Flashback: Last week, lockboxes were stolen containing the car keys for the organization's minivan, as well as the keys to two 15-passenger vans it rented from DART.

Driving the news: Through individual contributions from the community, the nonprofit raised enough to cover the replacement costs — $1,000, founder Alison Hoeman says.

"It's just a lot of people throwing in five bucks, $20, $50 — whatever they can," she tells Axios. "It's awesome."

What's next: Hoeman says they've hidden the lockbox in a more secure location, but the group is still trying to raise money to buy its own 15-passenger van, which can cost up to $40,000.