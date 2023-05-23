Move over, Charlotte: Iowa has a new top baby name

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Olivia overtook Charlotte as Iowa's most popular name for girls last year while Oliver retained the top spot for boys, per the Social Security Administration's state-level data on 2022 baby names.

Zoom in: The top five male and female baby names in Iowa last year were:

Boys: Oliver, Liam, Theodore, Henry and William.

Girls: Olivia, Charlotte, Ava, Amelia and Emma.

Zoom out: Liam and Olivia secured the top spots nationwide, which showed more parents going for names inspired by the hit show "Yellowstone."