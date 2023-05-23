19 mins ago - News
Move over, Charlotte: Iowa has a new top baby name
Olivia overtook Charlotte as Iowa's most popular name for girls last year while Oliver retained the top spot for boys, per the Social Security Administration's state-level data on 2022 baby names.
Zoom in: The top five male and female baby names in Iowa last year were:
- Boys: Oliver, Liam, Theodore, Henry and William.
- Girls: Olivia, Charlotte, Ava, Amelia and Emma.
Zoom out: Liam and Olivia secured the top spots nationwide, which showed more parents going for names inspired by the hit show "Yellowstone."
