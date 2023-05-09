Fong's offers stuffed artichoke pizza for LGBTQ+ fundraiser

Share on email (opens in new window)

👋 Jason here. I couldn't resist Fong's Pizza special of the month: Stuffed artichoke.

It's made with a citrus cream cheese base with chunks of pancetta and topped with seasoned breadcrumbs and mozzarella cheese.

Plus: $1 from each of these pies sold through May is donated to the Trevor Project— the national nonprofit providing counseling and crisis support services to LGBTQ+ youth.

💬 My thought bubble: I was craving greasy pizza.

This hit the spot.

Where to find it: 223 4th St. from 11am-midnight, Sun.-Wed.; 11am-2am Thursday; and 11am-3am, Fri-Sat.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter.