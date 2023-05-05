Blindfolded dinner aims to teach about visual impairments

The Harkin Institute is hosting a blindfolded dinner to help diners learn first-hand some of the experiences people with disabilities go through.

State of play: "Dining in the Dark" is part of the institute's inaugural two-day summit focusing on people with disabilities and innovation.

How it works: After diners use their other senses to experience eating and drinking, the institute will host a panel and Q&A session on how businesses can be more inclusive to employees with disabilities.

RSVP: The free dinner is at Mainframe Studios at 6pm Tuesday. Sign up for the event here.