40 mins ago - Things to Do
Blindfolded dinner aims to teach about visual impairments
The Harkin Institute is hosting a blindfolded dinner to help diners learn first-hand some of the experiences people with disabilities go through.
State of play: "Dining in the Dark" is part of the institute's inaugural two-day summit focusing on people with disabilities and innovation.
How it works: After diners use their other senses to experience eating and drinking, the institute will host a panel and Q&A session on how businesses can be more inclusive to employees with disabilities.
RSVP: The free dinner is at Mainframe Studios at 6pm Tuesday. Sign up for the event here.
