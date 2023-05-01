Notorious Hoyt Sherman bats get the boot

Just stay off the stage. Photo: DeAgostini/Getty Images

Bats that occasionally swoop in and steal the limelight at Hoyt Sherman Place could be history, director Robert Warren tells Axios.

Catch up fast: The 100-year-old theater has encountered surprise guest appearances from the flying mammals for years. Jason even witnessed two of their iconic performances.

Comedian Wanda Sykes screeched some profanities at one in 2015.

And William Shatner in 2018 initially thought an audience member giving him a bat signal was heckling him.

Driving the news: Theater officials have "been working tirelessly" to prevent bats from nesting in the historic site's attic, Warren says.

Mitigation and relocation efforts were completed late last year but the real test comes in these spring months when they become more active.

So far so good, Warren told us Friday.

🎭 Jason's thought bubble: There are obvious reasons to show those lil' actors to the door but I'm still sort've sad the stage can't be shared.

