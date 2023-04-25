2 hours ago - Things to Do

New book focuses on Pappajohn Sculpture Park

Linh Ta
Cover of pappajohn sculpture park book

A new book ($50) showcases the John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park. Photo: Courtesy of Des Moines Art Center

The Des Moines Art Center released a new book showcasing some familiar sights around town.

Driving the news: In honor of the center's 75th anniversary, the book features photos of the downtown Pappajohn Sculpture Park.

  • It spans 144 pages with color images of 32 sculptures, as well as essays from writers around the country.
  • The book honors the late Mary Pappajohn.

Where to find it: It's available for $50 at the art center's shop or online.

