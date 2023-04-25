A new book ($50) showcases the John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park. Photo: Courtesy of Des Moines Art Center

The Des Moines Art Center released a new book showcasing some familiar sights around town.

Driving the news: In honor of the center's 75th anniversary, the book features photos of the downtown Pappajohn Sculpture Park.

It spans 144 pages with color images of 32 sculptures, as well as essays from writers around the country.

The book honors the late Mary Pappajohn.

Where to find it: It's available for $50 at the art center's shop or online.