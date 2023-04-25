2 hours ago - Things to Do
New book focuses on Pappajohn Sculpture Park
The Des Moines Art Center released a new book showcasing some familiar sights around town.
Driving the news: In honor of the center's 75th anniversary, the book features photos of the downtown Pappajohn Sculpture Park.
- It spans 144 pages with color images of 32 sculptures, as well as essays from writers around the country.
- The book honors the late Mary Pappajohn.
Where to find it: It's available for $50 at the art center's shop or online.
