Report shows non-white Iowans suffer from systemic racial disparities

A new report commissioned by the Iowa Credit Union Foundation shows non-white communities in Iowa face major systemic disadvantages, hurting their financial stability.

Why it matters: In the past decade, some of the fastest-growing groups of young Iowans have been Black or Hispanic/Latino people.

Yes, but: While non-white populations are growing, their incomes are not.

Systemic disadvantages such as lack of homeownership opportunities, lower graduation rates and childcare access all play off each other in a negative cycle.

By the numbers: By 2045, nearly 22% of the state's population is expected to be non-white or of multiple races, according to the report.

The manufacturing industry is one of the biggest statewide employers for Black, Hispanic/Latino and Asian communities.

But those manufacturing jobs, often in meatpacking and agriculture, earn around $23,468 a year, lower than the national average of $27,246.

Zoom in: Non-white groups in that industry were also more susceptible to sudden income loss due to pandemic shutdowns, affecting their ability to save for a home or pay rent.

Homeownership is historically one of the best ways to lessen intergenerational poverty and build wealth.

But while 73% of white Iowans own homes, only 23% Black, 51% Asian and 53% Hispanic/Latino Iowans live in their own residences, per the report.

Plus, if families are in unstable living circumstances, it's more likely their kids will be chronically absent from school.

In 2016, 20% of Black and 15% of Hispanic/Latino students missed 10% or more of their classes, in comparison to 8% of white students.

That number is likely higher now post-pandemic.

The bottom line: All of these systems affect each other to make living, learning and working more difficult for non-white communities statewide.

What's next: The report offers some solutions for each barrier, such as alternatives to credit reports and expanding financial education for diverse groups.