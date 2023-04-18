Iowa is slowly adopting electric vehicles

Data: S&P Global Mobility; Chart: Axios Visuals

Electric vehicles (EVs) accounted for just 2.3% of new vehicle registrations in the Des Moines-Ames area in January — up from .8% last January.

Tesla's Model Y and the Chevrolet Bolt were the most popular EVs here, followed by the Ford F-Series, Tesla Model 3 and Ford Mustang-E.

Zoom out: Nationally, EVs accounted for 7% of new vehicle registrations in January, up from 4.1% in January 2022.

The growth is another sign that the EV transition is gaining momentum.

Yes, but: Iowa isn't an early adopter of EVs like California or Florida. The state's most popular vehicles overwhelmingly remain gasoline-powered pickup trucks.