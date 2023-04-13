New installation at Pappajohn Sculpture Park in Des Moines

"Even Stones Have Eyes" by Huma Bhabha. Photo courtesy of Des Moines Art Center

A new sculpture has joined the Pappajohn Sculpture Park.

Driving the news: The newest bronze installation, "Even Stones Have Eyes," stands at 12-feet-tall at the western end of the park.

The sculpture was created by Pakistani-American artist, Huma Bhabha.

State of play: "Even Stones Have Eyes" shows a female figure with a missing arm and peg leg. Viewers see several faces, encouraging a look at the piece from different angles.

Between the lines: The different facades and angles represent dualities, like life and death, beginnings and endings, according to the sculptor.

Of note: Funds for the sculpture were donated by John Pappajohn in memory of his late wife, Mary.