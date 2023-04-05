40 mins ago - Things to Do
New poetry festival launches in Des Moines
For the first time in nearly 20 years, Des Moines is hosting a multi-day poetry festival.
Driving the news: Several local cultural and arts organizations are launching the free Poetry Palooza! this weekend.
State of play: Several guest poets will attend, including poets laureate Deb Marquart and Matt Nelson. The three-day festival includes activities like:
- Thursday: Poetry slam finals at Franklin Jr. High
- Friday: Workshops, readings
- Sunday: Networking coffee and lunch
What they're saying: There's been a renewed local interest in people connecting with each other through arts since the pandemic, Jan Kaiser, owner of Beaverdale Books and Poetry Palooza! Volunteer, tells Axios.
- "We're just at a really unique point where we have young people, we have old people, we have various cultures that are all coming together around poetry," Kaiser says.
