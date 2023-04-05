New poetry festival launches in Des Moines

The guest poets participating in Poetry Palooza! Image courtesy of Poetry Palooza!

For the first time in nearly 20 years, Des Moines is hosting a multi-day poetry festival.

Driving the news: Several local cultural and arts organizations are launching the free Poetry Palooza! this weekend.

State of play: Several guest poets will attend, including poets laureate Deb Marquart and Matt Nelson. The three-day festival includes activities like:

Thursday: Poetry slam finals at Franklin Jr. High

Friday: Workshops, readings

Sunday: Networking coffee and lunch

What they're saying: There's been a renewed local interest in people connecting with each other through arts since the pandemic, Jan Kaiser, owner of Beaverdale Books and Poetry Palooza! Volunteer, tells Axios.

"We're just at a really unique point where we have young people, we have old people, we have various cultures that are all coming together around poetry," Kaiser says.

