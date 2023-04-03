Polk County is primed for protests on property assessments
A record number of property assessment protests are anticipated this month in response to a record 22% jump in home values, Polk County Assessor Randy Ripperger tells Axios.
Why it matters: Moo-lah-lah. Property assessments are one of the key factors in determining how much owners pay in taxes.
Catch up fast: Iowa properties are reappraised by county assessors in odd-numbers years.
- This year's assessment notices were mailed to property owners Friday and represent what Ripperger believes is the steepest hike in residential values in the county's history.
State of play: Assessments are based on current market value, which is largely influenced by sales.
- Metro home prices continue to climb despite a recent downturn in the total number of homes being sold.
- Most of Polk County's larger populated areas — including DSM, Ankeny, WDM, Urbandale and Johnston — saw home value gains between 20-24% over the last two years.
Reality check: Your payments are unlikely to increase by 20% or more thanks, in part, to an Iowa law that restricts growth in aggregate taxable value across the state to 3%.
- The new assessments will first be reflected on tax bills due in Sept. 2024.
By the numbers: Ripperger anticipates his office will get "well over" 10,000 protests.
- The current record was 9,716 in 2003.
Driving the news: Appeals are heard by a 10-member local board, whose work must be finished by July 15.
- Protests that haven't been heard by that date are automatically denied and "nobody wants that," Ripperger said.
- Pending Iowa legislation would allow the county review boards to break into groups as small as three to expedite a hearings process.
✋ Object: Property owners can protest their assessments between April 2 and April 30.
