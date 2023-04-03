Polk County is primed for protests on property assessments

A record number of property assessment protests are anticipated this month in response to a record 22% jump in home values, Polk County Assessor Randy Ripperger tells Axios.

Why it matters: Moo-lah-lah. Property assessments are one of the key factors in determining how much owners pay in taxes.

Catch up fast: Iowa properties are reappraised by county assessors in odd-numbers years.

This year's assessment notices were mailed to property owners Friday and represent what Ripperger believes is the steepest hike in residential values in the county's history.

State of play: Assessments are based on current market value, which is largely influenced by sales.

Metro home prices continue to climb despite a recent downturn in the total number of homes being sold.

Most of Polk County's larger populated areas — including DSM, Ankeny, WDM, Urbandale and Johnston — saw home value gains between 20-24% over the last two years.

Reality check: Your payments are unlikely to increase by 20% or more thanks, in part, to an Iowa law that restricts growth in aggregate taxable value across the state to 3%.

The new assessments will first be reflected on tax bills due in Sept. 2024.

By the numbers: Ripperger anticipates his office will get "well over" 10,000 protests.

The current record was 9,716 in 2003.

Driving the news: Appeals are heard by a 10-member local board, whose work must be finished by July 15.

Protests that haven't been heard by that date are automatically denied and "nobody wants that," Ripperger said.

Pending Iowa legislation would allow the county review boards to break into groups as small as three to expedite a hearings process.

✋ Object: Property owners can protest their assessments between April 2 and April 30.